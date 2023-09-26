Hyderabad: Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister joins Green India Challenge

G. Satheesh Reddy, the Scientific Adviser to the union Defence Minister took part in the Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:59 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: G. Satheesh Reddy, the Scientific Adviser to the union Defence Minister and a key figure behind the country’s indigenous defence systems and technology development, took part in the Green India Challenge.

This event saw him planting a sapling in the city, accompanied by Member of Parliament and Green India Challenger founder Joginipally Santosh Kumar, on Tuesday.

Santosh Kumar praised Dr. Satheesh Reddy for his visionary leadership and significant contributions to the development of various defense systems and technologies, including missiles, fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial defense systems, and radar systems. These contributions have solidified India’s position as a global technological powerhouse, he said.

“His participation in Green India Challenge is testament to his commitment to a sustainable future. Let’s all be responsible stewards of our planet” Santosh Kumar tweeted.