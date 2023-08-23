Hyderabad: Second gen Mercedes-Benz GLC launched at Mahavir Motors

The New Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 is priced at Rs 73.5 lakh and GLC 220D at Rs 74.5 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Hyderabad: Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India launched the second generation of its much-awaited mid-size luxury SUV, the New GLC at Mahavir Motors in the city on Wednesday.

Mahavir Motors has been Franchise Partners of Mercedes-Benz in Hyderabad since 1998 and shares a long-standing association with the Three Pointed Star’s partnering its growth in the important Hyderabad market. The New Mercedes-Benz GLC was launched with much fanfare at Mahavir Motors Madhapur showroom. The New GLC 300 is priced at Rs.73.5 lakh and GLC 220D at Rs.74.5 lakh (All Prices ex- showroom India).

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz Mahavir Motors and KK Shetty, CEO and Director of Operations, Mercedes-Benz Mahavir Motors handed over the keys of the new GLC to the first three customers from the city.

Also Read Mercedes-Benz adds ChatGPT to voice control of its vehicles