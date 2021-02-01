January sees less road crash deaths in Hyderabad

According to the Hyderabad Traffic Police, only 12 fatalities were reported in January this year, compared to 24 fatalities in January 2020.

Hyderabad: The capital city has recorded a 46 per cent dip in fatal road crashes in January against the number of accidents reported in the same month last year.

“The prime and foremost aim of the Traffic Police is to reduce fatal and non-fatal road accidents on the city roads. Due to the various preventive measures and enforcement work done, the police have been successfully been able to reduce fatal road mishaps in city,” officials said.

As per data from the Traffic Police, in January this year, nine persons died in accidents due to over speeding, which has been the major cause of deaths in road accidents. Other reasons included cell phone driving, drunk driving and negligent driving. It was observed that in the fatal road crashes, six motorists and a pillion rider did not wear helmets and one, though he wore a a helmet, did not fasten the strap of the helmet.

“The Traffic Police are conducting regular special drives to curb drunk driving and enforcement against specific violations that endanger lives of commuters. Counseling is being given to such drivers in the presence of their family members or guardians at the Traffic Training Institutes,” said Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, adding that these special drives had contributed tremendously in reducing the number of road fatalities.

During the ongoing ‘National Road Safety’ month, various meetings are being conducted with all departments concerned to create a safer Hyderabad with regard to road safety. “We are encouraging pedestrians by putting up signage and providing of railing on central median to cross the road, foot over bridges and at Zebra crossing only and to wear helmet and put on seat belts,” Anil Kumar said.

