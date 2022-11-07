Hyderabad: Shilpa Layout flyover slated for inauguration

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

The Shilpa Layout flyover, which is 956 metres in length and 16.60 metres wide, connects Hitec City with Financial District.

Hyderabad: The four-lane bi-directional flyover from Shilpa Layout to Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Gachibowli Junction is all set to be inaugurated in the coming days. Most of the civil works have been completed and the bitumen layer on the flyover has also been laid, besides the installation of street light poles.

The Shilpa Layout flyover which is 956 metres in length and 16.60 metres wide has been built under the State government’s ambitious Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) and is being termed an engineering feat by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Some spans of the flyover have been installed around 18 metres above the ground and were placed across the existing Gachibowli Flyover making it different from other such facilities built to ease the traffic.

Once this flyover is made available to people, the connectivity from Shilpa Layout to ORR will drastically improve. The other benefits of the project include traffic relief at Gachibowli Junction and better connectivity between Hitech city and Financial District.

On the Shilpa Layout road, peak hour traffic in 2020 was 1,464 passenger car units (PCU) per hour and the projected peak hour traffic in 2040 is 5,194 PCU per hour.

With the flyover slated for inauguration soon, the GHMC has invited tenders for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of decorative lighting with dynamic illumination on both sides of the Shilpa Layout flyover including operation and maintenance (O&M) for five years.