| Hyderabad Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav To Be Held At Shilparamam From September 29 To October 8

Hyderabad: Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav to be held at Shilparamam from September 29 to October 8

Hyderabadis will have the opportunity to experience the vibrant culture of Gujarat as more than 80 master craftsmen from Gujarat will participate, showcasing diverse crafts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Hyderabad: The sixth ‘Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav’ is set to take place at Shilparamam, Madhapur, from September 29 to October 8. This event, organized by Industrial Extension Cottage (Indext-C) under the Government of Gujarat, aims to empower artisans by providing them with a platform to showcase and sell their handloom and handicraft creations.

Hyderabadis will have the opportunity to experience the vibrant culture of Gujarat as more than 80 master craftsmen from Gujarat will participate, showcasing diverse crafts like Patola weaving, Tangaliya weaving, Shawl weaving, Kutchi-Embroidery, and many others. Visitors will also have an opportunity to witness live demonstrations.

Additionally, cultural programs including Kachchi Ghodi and Puppet Shows, as well as traditional Gujarati Ras-Garba dances will be the highlight of the 10-day exhibition.

The event will be inaugurated at 6 pm on Friday by Shailaja Ramaiyer IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, YAT&C Department, and G Kishan Rao IAS Special Officer, Shilparamam, Arts, Crafts & Cultural Society. The exhibition will be open daily from 10.30 am to 8 pm until October.