Hyderabad shivers under grip of cold wave

The State capital recorded an average minimum temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius, which was seven notches below normal for this time of the year.

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 02:36 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: A cold wave held its grip over Hyderabad with the weather station at Rajendranagar recording a minimum of 7.8 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Monday. The State capital recorded an average minimum temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius, which was seven notches below normal for this time of the year.

According to the Telangana State Development Society, in January, the city’s average minimum temperature is 18.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, which is also two degrees colder than normal.

In its forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department-Hyderabad said that the conditions are likely to intensify in the coming days. The weather department added that low-level north-easterlies passing through the State are likely to bring fog during morning hours with a drastic dip in mercury levels.

A yellow alert has been sounded for Hyderabad for the next three days as night temperatures are likely to touch a low of 10 degrees Celsius in most areas.

Meanwhile, according to IMD-H, cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

In the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Monday, Sangareddy recorded the lowest temperature of the season – 4.6 degrees celsius – followed by Kumaram Bheem Asifabad (4.8 degrees Celsius), Rangareddy (5 degrees Celsius), and Adilabad (5.4 degrees Celsius).

GHMC limits minimum temperatures recorded

Rajendranagar – 7.8 degrees Celsius

Secunderabad – 8.9 degrees Celsius

Alwal – 9.2 degrees Celsius

Ramachandrapuram & Patancheru – 9.6 degrees Celsius

LB Nagar – 9.7 degrees Celsius

Hayathnagar – 10.3 degrees Celsius

Gajularamaram – 10.4 degrees Celsius

Jubilee Hills – 10.5 degrees Celsius

Kukatpally – 10.5 degrees Celsius

Moosapet – 11 degrees Celsius

Districts minimum temperatures recorded

Sangareddy – 4.6 degrees Celsius

Kumaram Bheem Asifabad – 4.8 degrees Celsius

Rangareddy – 5 degrees Celsius

Vikarabad – 5 degrees Celsius

Adilabad – 5.4 degrees Celsius

Kamareddy – 5.5 degrees Celsius

Medak – 5.6 degrees Celsius

Nirmal – 6.8 degrees Celsius

Nagarkurnool – 7.1 degrees Celsius

Siddipet – 7.3 degrees Celsius