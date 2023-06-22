Hyderabad: Software professional goes natural way to control diabetes

Mottamarri Sandeep adopted a natural approach, transforming his terrace into a flourishing garden of health.

By varun keval Updated On - 04:16 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: A software professional who is into growing medicinal plant to fight diabetes. That is Mottamarri Sandeep.

Managing their blood sugar levels is a struggle for many and to control diabetes, a range of medicines and treatments, including insulin administration, are accessible.

However, in addition to these medicines, the leaves of the insulin plant may come handy in managing diabetes, says Sandeep who is one among those who identified the benefits of insulin plants and started growing them organically on his terrace. For his diabetes management, he adopted a natural approach, transforming his terrace into a flourishing garden of health.

By consuming insulin plant leaves, Sandeep claims he managed to keep diabetes under control for the last seven years. “I stopped taking medicines and have been consuming leaves of an insulin plant for the last seven years. Also, I didn’t visit any doctor in these seven years,” he says.

In addition to insulin plants, he also grows other medicinal plants such as Ranapala and different varieties of Tulsi, along with some vegetables.

Sandeep receives calls from far and near enquiring about insulin plants and he patently explains the benefits and also shares tips on growing plants to people who come to pick them up. “I receive callbacks from many who have observed a decline in their blood sugar levels after taking the leaves regularly,” he says.

He also advise people not to have more than 2 leaves in a day and suggests having one leaf in the morning and another in the evening to prevent any potential risks that may arise due to overdosing.

According to the software professional, it approximately takes four months for an insulin plant to reach maturity. Those curious to know more about the plant, can reach Sandeep on 98857- 23243.