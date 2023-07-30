Hyderabad: SP rank Police official booked for alleged stalking, harassment

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:13 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Chaitanyapuri police booked a case against a SP rank police official for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman working with electricity department.

The victim complained to the police that the officer Kishan Singh met her at Saroornagar stadium a few weeks ago and collected her phone number. He later started sending inappropriate messages and constantly making phone calls to her.

He also asked her to meet him on couple of instances. A case is registered against the official under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the IPC. Investigation is going on.