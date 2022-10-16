Hyderabad: Talk held to mark International Geodiversity Day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:48 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

To mark UNESCO’s first International Geodiversity Day, the Society to Save Rocks held an informative talk on geodiversity and the importance of the unique sites in and around India.

Hyderabad: To mark UNESCO’s first International Geodiversity Day, the Society to Save Rocks held an informative talk on geodiversity and the importance of the unique sites in and around India.

Geologist Ravi K Vundavalli who participated in the programme shed light on what exactly geodiversity includes and the history of Earth and highlighted the 2,500 million-year-old rocks of the Deccan being a priceless Natural Heritage and the need for their conservation.

A walk to sensitize citizens on the rock formations of Peerancheru at Bandiguda Jagir was also held and Society to Save Rocks and several nature lovers of Hyderabad showed their support for UNESCO’s mandate that states, ‘despite the multitude of services that geodiversity provides, most people are not aware of how dependent on it we are as a society’.