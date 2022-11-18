Hyderabad: Tension prevails at OU campus as students protests

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:02 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed on the Osmania University campus when PG students of Nizam college and inmates of E2 hostel barged into administrative building demanding the VC to open the mess facility.

According to students, the OU administration has recently allotted E2 hostel on campus to Nizam college PG students. However, mess facility was not opened.

Commotion ensued between security personnel and students, as the latter barged into the administrative building during which glass doors were broken in the VC’s chambers. A student was hurt during the protest. The protesting students were arrested by Police.