Hyderabad: Tenth grade student dies in road accident

According to the police, the teenager B Sai Lokesh took the bike of his father and was driving on Banjara Hills Road when he lost control over it and hit an electricity pole.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 March 2024, 01:09 PM

Representational Image

He sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. A case is registered.