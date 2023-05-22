Hyderabad: Three cycle tracks to be inaugurated by September

Published Date - 07:20 AM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: As part of efforts to promote Non-Motorised Transport (NMT), the GHMC has proposed cycle tracks in different parts of the city. Three of these facilities will be inaugurated by September with three more slated to open by November.

The three cycling facilities that will be made available by September include the track that will come up on the Narsapur X roads – Balanagar – Y Junction- JNTU – Hydernagar stretch and another track that will run via IDL Lake -NH 65 – JNTU – Moosapet (near Rainbow Vistas, gated community residence). The third track will be developed from the IDL junction to JNTU Junction. All the proposed facilities for cyclists are located in the Kukatpally zone.

Meanwhile, a cycle track will be developed in the Secunderabad zone from Tarnaka to Mettuguda Metro Station on both sides of the road.

In addition to these tracks located in the northern and eastern parts of the city, the GHMC in the western part of the city is developing a track from Bio Diversity Junction to Leather Park and another track from Rolling Hills to AIG Hospitals with works presently underway. Plans are afoot to develop these two tracks in Serilingampally zone by November.

Along with GHMC, the HMDA is also developing a cycle track from Khajaguda Cross Road to Nanakramguda Rotary. The infrastructure of these facilities that are all set to cheer amateur cyclists and fitness enthusiasts, will be a mix of permanent and temporary cycle tracks.

The temporary cycle tracks will be developed at locations where there is no feasibility to build a permanent one and according to GHMC officials, at all the upcoming tracks, safety measures will be in place to isolate the cyclists from traffic.

According to the proposal, at the temporary tracks, lanes will be created for cyclists and bollards will be placed to prevent other vehicles from entering the track. However, the permanent tracks will have concrete barriers and kerbs on either side to isolate cyclists from traffic.