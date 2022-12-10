Hyderabad Police busted drug peddling gang

Officials seized 72kg marijuana, 1.8 kg marijuana seeds, a car and four mobile phones, altogether worth Rs.25 lakh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Mangalhat police busted a drug racket and nabbed four persons, including three drug peddlers on Saturday. Officials seized 72kg marijuana, 1.8 kg marijuana seeds, a car and four mobile phones, altogether worth Rs.25 lakh.

The arrested persons are Akash Singh, the main drug peddler from Lower Dhoolpet, Ramjal Narsimha, drug peddler from Suchitra, Neeraj Prasad Tiwari, drug peddler from Dhoolpet and Sheik Subhani, drug transporter from Khammam.

Police said Akash Singh has been procuring marijuana from dealers in Visakhapatnam and Odisha and also Sheik Subhani since 2018. He sold the same to customers on high rates. He was earlier detained under the Preventive Detention Act

He is involved in five cases in various police stations in Hyderabad and was also detained under the Preventive Detention Act in 2021 and released in June 2022.

Hyderabad Police said as of now 23 drug consumers were identified and investigation is on to identify others.

Drug related information can be shared on H-NEW – 8712661601.