Hyderabad: Three killed in ORR accident

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:50 AM, Mon - 31 October 22

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed in a road accident involving a Tata Ace tempo and a container truck at ORR Kondlakaya Medchal early on Monday. Seven others were injured and the condition of two of them is stated to be critical.

The group was returning in the vehicle after visiting Srisailam and were on way to Medak district.

According to the police, the incident occured when the tempo carrying around 13 persons while heading towards Medak, rammed into a container truck.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. The dead bodies were moved to Gandhi Hospital.