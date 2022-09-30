Hyderabad: Three persons get life term in Ameenpur orphanage rape case

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:04 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Hyderabad: Additional Director-General of Police, Women Safety Wing (WSW), Swati Lakra on Friday welcomed the judgement pronounced by Special POCSO fast-track court in Sangareddy district in connection with the Ameenpur rape and murder case of a minor girl.

The case pertained to the sexual assault on a 14-year-old orphan minor girl by one of the donors of Maruthi orphanage Naredia Venugopal Reddy in the orphanage at Ameenpur, with the help of orphanage founder Chilukuri Vijaya and her brother Surapaneni Jayadeep. Later, the victim expired while undergoing treatment.

The court held all the three accused guilty in the offence and sentenced them to life imprisonment. It has also asked them to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

Lakra congratulated Sangareddy Superintendent of Police M Ramana Kumar and the investigating officers of the case along with the Ameenpur police team, especially Deputy Superintendent of Police R Satyanarayana Raju, Inspector Murali, the court constable, Rukmender Rao, and Public Prosecutor Phani Kumar.

She also lauded Bharosa Centre of Hyderabad and the police officers of WSW for closely monitoring the case at different stages. She also commended the efforts of WSW DIG B Sumathi for her continuous guidance in this case.

She appreciated the efforts of Women Development and Child Welfare Special Secretary and Commissioner Divya Devarajan, forensic expert Dr. Sudha and Medical Officer Dr Madhavi in bringing justice to the child. She further said a convergence was achieved in this sensational case between all the departments like police, medical and health, women and child welfare, prosecution which helped in achieving justice for the girl child.

Lakra said the case would be an eye opener for all those who are running child care institutions in the State. “Any type of abuse against children will not be tolerated and if found guilty, police will see that the abusers are punished under law,” she warned.