Hyderabad to host five-day prestigious 66th All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology 2024

Over 12,000 delegates from India and abroad are expected to participate in 66th All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology 2024 being organised by the Obstetrics & Gynaecological Society of Hyderabad (OGSH) at the HICC & HITEX, Hyderabad from January 6 to 10.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:15 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the event in the presence of Health Minister, Damodar Raja Narasimha and Women and Child Welfare Minister, Dansari Anasuya.

The Congress aims at emphasizing on the most recent trends, advancements in the field of Obstetrics & Gynaecology and will focus on the themes of Obstetric Medicine, Emerging Technologies in Obgyn, Environment & Reproduction, Sexual Reproductive Rights and Health, Pelvic Medicine etc., a press release said.

The highlights of the event include 25 pre-Congress workshops, CME and 264 hours of academics with 60 renowned international faculty, 1,000 national faculty, 1,200 oral and poster presentation and about 12,000 delegates participating proactively.