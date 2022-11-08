| Lunar Eclipse Today Everything You Need To Know Timings In Hyderabad

Lunar eclipse today: Everything you need to know, timings in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:11 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Hyderabad: After a recent partial solar eclipse, Hyderabad is gearing up for another celestial event, a total lunar eclipse, on Tuesday. People can watch the eclipse from 5:40 pm till the moon leaves the Earth’s dark shadow at 6:19 pm.

The lunar eclipse begins at 1:30 pm and ends at 7:28 pm. Its noticeable phase starts at 2:39 pm and ends at 6:19 pm. The totality of the eclipse will be visible only in the Eastern and Northeastern States around 5:12 pm while the rest of the country would be able to witness a partial eclipse till 6:19 pm.

Meanwhile, all the temples in the State are shut since morning. Chilkur Balaji will be shut for 20 hours from 8 am on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday.

After today’s celestial event, the next total lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025.