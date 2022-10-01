Hyderabad: Traffic advisory in view of CM KCR visit to Gandhi Hospital

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

(Representational Image) In view of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's visit to the Gandhi Hospital to unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday.

Hyderabad: In view of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s visit to the Gandhi Hospital to unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday, traffic restrictions will be in place from 9 am to 1 pm.

According to an advisory issued by the traffic police, vehicles from St. John’s Rotary and Clock Tower will not be allowed towards Chilkalguda cross-roads and will be diverted at Sangeeth cross roads towards Alugadda Bavi.

Also Read Gandhi Jayanthi: CM KCR to pay floral tributes at Gandhi Park

Motorists from Alugadda Bavi towards Musheerabad will be diverted at Chilkalguda cross-roads towards Seethaphalmandi, Warasiguda, Vidyanagar and Nallakunta and traffic coming from RTC cross-roads towards Secunderabad will be diverted at Musheerabad cross-roads towards Kavadiguda and RP Road.

Parking places for Gandhi Hospital meeting include Paramount Apartment parking place at Bhoiguda “Y” Junction, besides Paramount Apartment lane graveyard road and water board office.