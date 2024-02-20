Hyderabad Traffic Police’s hilarious meme-inspired caption goes viral

The clever play on words caught the attention of Twitter users, receiving a flurry of comments and engagement.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 20 February 2024, 01:24 PM

Hyderabad Traffic Police

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police joined the social media buzz by captioning a photo with a hilarous meme dialouge: “Midhi motham 1000 ayindhi, user charges extra…”.

The caption, similar to Kumari aunty’s famous meme “Midhi motham 1000 ayindi, two livers extra”, accompanied an image showing a man riding a bike without wearing a helmet and talking on the phone.

Traffic police adopted a unique approach to raise awareness about the importance of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers.

