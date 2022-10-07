Hyderabad: Training on growing vegetables on terraces by Horticulture wing

Published Date - 06:32 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Hyderabad: Department of Horticulture, Hyderabad is extending support to individuals interested in growing vegetables on terraces and open places in balconies by conducting training program on urban farming every month of second Saturday (October 8) and fourth Sunday (October 23) at Telangana Horticulture Training Institute, beside Nampally Criminal Court, Red Hills, Nampally.

The entry fee for the training program is Rs. 100, Director, Horticulture and Sericulture, B Vijaya Prasad, said,

For details: 9705384384/7997725411/7674072539