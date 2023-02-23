Hyderabad: TSRTC Joint Director Sangram Patil felicitated

VC Sajjanar appreciated Patil for taking necessary steps in ensuring speedy justice to the victim's family.

Hyderabad: Following a court in Bhadradri – Kothagudem recently sentencing a man to 25 years rigourous imprisonment in the rape case of a 16-months-old girl child occurred in 2018, Telanagana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar congratulated Joint Director Dr.Sangram Singh G Patil, who was then Assistant Superintendent of Police for efforts in securing conviction in the case.

Felicitating Patil and his team at Bus Bhavan on Thursday, Sajjanar appreciated Patil for taking necessary steps in ensuring speedy justice to the victim’s family. “Punishment of accused in child related offences has become a challenge now. But, it is historic that the accused was sentenced to 25 years in the Dummugudem case,” Sajjanar claimed.

Sangram Singh Patil said he has maintained his professional integrity in the case and with this experience he would work more efficiently in future.