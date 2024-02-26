Hyderabad: Two held for diverting Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima funds

Based on a complaint, a case was first booked by Kondurg police, which was based on a complaint from a Rangareddy District Agriculture officer

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 February 2024, 11:06 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested G.Srisailam, Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO) for Agriyal Cluster, Kondurg mandal, and his accomplice Odela Veera Swamy, a cab driver on charges of diverting government funds in the Rythu Bima and Rythu Bandhu schemes to the tune of Rs 2 crore on Sunday.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty on Monday said that Srisailam along with his accomplice had fraudulently claimed the Rythu Bhima funds of 20 people and the Rythu Bandhu funds of approximately 130 people.

Also Read Two persons involved in killing gangster Amarnath Singh arrested

Based on a complaint, a case was first booked by Kondurg police, which was based on a complaint from a Rangareddy District Agriculture officer. The case was later transferred to the Economic Offences Wing, Cyberabad, for further investigation.

“The investigation revealed that Srisailam, in collaboration with his accomplice, had deceived the government, manipulating systems and committing forgery to the tune of Rs 2 crore from 2019 to the present,” Avinash Mohanty said.

Explaining how the diversion of funds was carried out, the commissioner explained, “The AEO had built acquaintances with farmers, and targeted unsuspecting people to use their Pattadar passbook number to get their details, and eventually claim their funds”.

The commissioner further added, “The offender would select NRIs or people who were away from the village and would not claim the benefits of the scheme for whatever reasons”.

When the farmers gave him their details to enroll them on the portals, instead of enrolling them, he used the details to forge documents and divert the funds.

The EOW officials seized significant evidence, including two mobile phones, seven nationalised bank debit cards, and five forged death certificates and LIC documents from Srisailam’s residence.

The probe unveiled a web of deceit orchestrated by the suspects, leading to the misappropriation of funds and the purchase of properties, including 2.35 acres of agricultural land in Kondurg and 8.20 acres in Thummalapally villages, as well as a 183 sq yards open plot in Kadthal village, all registered in the name of Srisailam’s wife, Maheshwari.