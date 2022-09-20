Hyderabad: Two held for two-wheeler thefts

Hyderabad: Two members of a gang of automobile thieves were arrested by the Amberpet police on Tuesday. The police recovered 11 bikes and scooters from them.

The arrested persons were Shaik Farooq (23) of Malakpet and Mohammed Rasheed (25) of Bandlaguda.

“Farooq ganged up with Amar, who is now absconding, and was stealing motorcycles and scooters from public places. He later sold them to Rasheed for Rs.10,000 each and sometimes at even lesser prices,” Amberpet Inspector P Sudhakar said.

The police caught Farooq while investigating a motorcycle and mobile phone theft case at Amberpet. On interrogation, he reportedly confessed to his involvement in thefts along with Amar.

The police said Farooq was previously involved in 12 cases in Hyderabad and Rachakonda police limits.