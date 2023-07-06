| Hyderabad Two Women Killed After Truck Rams Into Them At Orr

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: Two women were killed when a truck rammed into them at Outer Ring Road in Keesara on Thursday afternoon.

The victims Tirupathamma (43) and Lingamma (42) were doing gardening work on the Outer Ring Road Keesara stretch when the vehicle coming from Shamirpet towards Keesara hit them.

“The truck driver lost control over his vehicle and rammed into a railing on the ORR before hitting the women. The victims were doing gardening work and got seriously injured. Both of them died on the spot,” said Keesara Inspector, A Venkataiah.

A case is registered by the police and investigation going on.