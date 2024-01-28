| Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival 2024 Wraps Up With Tribute To Sadhguru

Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival 2024 wraps up with tribute to Sadhguru

The closing ceremony featured a poignant tribute to Sadhguru, adding a meaningful and fitting conclusion to the musical extravaganza.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 January 2024, 07:14 PM

Hyderabad: The 9th edition of Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival (HTAMF) 2024 concluded on Sunday with a fitting tribute to the Sadhguru.

More than 500 musicians, gathered at the Ethnic Hall at Shilparamam in the morning, performed Tyagaraj’s ghana raga Pancharatna Kritis in unison (singing and instruments), delivering a transformational and reverberating experience.

Prior to the Pancharatna Seva, Sanskriti Foundation felicitated renowned Carnatic Vocalist, Guru and Composer – Modumudi Sudhakar with ‘Samskriti Puraskaram’.

Senior Vidwans Annavarapu Ramaswamy, Dr Yella Venkateshwarrao felicitated him and highlighted his immense contributions in training many artists.

Early in the morning, the traditional procession of Unchavruti with Nagara Sankirtana were performed.

Modumudi Sudhakar delivered the final concert of the HTAMF 2024 in the evening, which left left a lasting impression of the rich musical and cultural heritage.

He was accompanied by Vidushi VSP Gayatri Sivani(Violin), Vidwan Parupalli Phalgun (Mridangam), VIdwan S.A. Phani Bhushan(Ghatam), Vidwan Arangi Srinivas Rao (Mridangam).