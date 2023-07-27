Hyderabad: Unidentified man’s body found in Mir Alam Tank

The body of an unidentified man was found in Mir Alam Tank at Bahadurpura in the city on Thursday afternoon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

The body was found floating in the tank by the local people of Suleiman nagar who alerted the police about it. On information, the Bahadurpura police reached the spot and retrieved the body with the help of swimmers.

It was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary later where it is preserved for postmortem examination.

The police suspect that the man might have slipped and drowned in the tank when he had come to fish two to three days ago.