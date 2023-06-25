Hyderabad: Uppal Skywalk to be thrown open to public tomorrow

Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the Skywalk at Uppal and a Convention Hall in the premises of Mini Shilparamam, Uppal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the Skywalk at Uppal and a Convention Hall in the premises of Mini Shilparamam, Uppal, on Monday.

The Skywalk has been built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) with a cost of Rs 25 crore and has six hop-on stations.

The skywalk is equipped with a host of facilities, which include elevators and staircases facilitating pedestrian movement in multiple directions, unlike conventional skywalks that allows passage from one end to the other. The length of the skywalk is 660 metres and has a width of 3 metres, 4 metres and bulges to 6 metres at a few stretches.

The Convention Hall in the premises of Mini Shilparamam, Uppal can accommodate around 1,000 people and has been built by the HMDA with Rs 10 crore. The Minister after inaugurating the Skywalk and Convention Hall will address a public meeting at Uppal Municipal Ground.