Hyderabad: VST steel bridge to be inaugurated on August 19, named after Nayani Narsimha Reddy

MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao expressed his happiness over resolving a problem that has plagued these areas for decades. The new flyover/steel bridge has been built as part of the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP) under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:23 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: The new steel bridge built to address the longstanding traffic congestion at RTC X Roads, Ashok Nagar, and VST junctions, will be inaugurated on August 19.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has directed that the bridge be named after Late Nayini Narsimha Reddy, in recognition of his dedicated services. Nayini Narsimha Reddy, as the first Home Minister of Telangana, made substantial contributions to the State. Notably, he represented the Musheerabad Constituency as an MLA and led the VST workers’ union for decades, making his mark in both political and social realms.

Constructed from Indira Park to VST in Hyderabad, the steel bridge is an engineering marvel spanning 2.63 km and built at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore. This development not only indicates the rapid infrastructural advancements of Hyderabad but also showcases the commitment of the State government to ensure smoother commutes for its residents in these areas.