Hyderabad weekend guide: Exciting cultural lineup to unwind and enjoy

Hyderabadis have an enchanting experience at these carefully curated events happening in the city this weekend:

Hyderabad: If you are someone who’s fond of culture and is looking for activities this weekend to escape from the monotony, here is the line-up that is sure to leave you utterly captivated.

Telangana Art Fest 2023:

The Telangana Art and Music Fest is an annual celebration of the state’s rich artistic and musical heritage. From intricate paintings and handicrafts to hosting a musical tribute to SPB, an open mic session for diverse talents and many more, the festival promises an unforgettable experience.

When: October 6-8, 10.30 am to 8 pm

Where: Grand Lawn’s banquet hall & convention centre Jalavihar

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Sound Bath:

Allow yourself to deeply engage with sacred sound instruments, and let go as you embrace the enchanting sounds, guided by Aishwarya Kachhawa.

When: October 6, 5 – 6 pm onwards

Where: Align Hub, Film Nagar

Registrations: Contact 8374631188.

Jonita Gandhi Live:

Catch the renowned Indian-Canadian playback singer, Jonita Gandhi, performing live in the city, as she captivates the audience with her remarkable blend of versatility and musical finesse.

When: October 7, 5 pm onwards

Where: Boulder Hills, Gachibowli

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Indian Ocean Band:

The indie band “Indian Ocean” will be back in Hyderabad after one year. This event will be a celebration of the indie-music culture of Hyderabad, as many renowned indie artists from the city also join the band.

When: October 7, 6 pm onwards

Where: Odeum By Prism, Financial District

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Flea Fusion:

The two-day “Into the Wild” themed flea market is all set to offer a plethora of attractions including a shopping haven, delectable culinary delights, live music, an exclusive children’s zone, mesmerizing Animatronics display, and electrifying dance performances.

When: October 7, 8; 10 am onwards

Where: Pradhan Conventions, Nanakramguda

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

IND vs AUS Screening:

The stage is set for the World Cup and OAF Fan Park in the city is screening all of India’s matches recreating the stadium atmosphere.

When: October 8, 2 pm onwards

Where: DSL Virtue Mall, Uppal

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Dussera Carnival:

Ahead of Dussera, celebrate the spirit of this cherished festival as you can spend quality family time with your family and immerse yourself in a lavish shopping experience.

When: October 8, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Dia SuSwagath Banquets, Kachiguda

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

