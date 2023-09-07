Hyderabad Weekend Guide: Mark your calendars for exciting events

Hyderabadis have an enchanting experience at these carefully curated events happening in the city this weekend:
Hyderabad: From mouthwatering food fests and mesmerising poetry sessions, to live art showcases and photo walks… have an enchanting experience at these carefully curated events happening in the city this weekend:
Raw Weekend Flea
Indulge in a food extravaganza boasting 60 diverse food stalls, family-friendly activities, a surprise flash mob, movie screenings with a bar, and a captivating performance by Hyderabad’s beloved band Capricio.
When: September 9, 11 pm onwards
Where: N Convention, Madhapur
Registrations: Available at Book My Show
Poetry Circle
Dive into a world of symphony of words, music and emotions at the enchanting evening at the Poetry Circle!
When: September 10, 6 pm onwards
Where: The NRB Den, Secunderabad
Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider
Hyderabad Art Festival
Join the art festival to witness live art demonstrations by senior artists including Ramesh Andhukar, Bijay Biswal, Praful Sawant, Sadashiv Sawant and others. The event also offers art workshops where art enthusiasts from the city can meet under one roof.
When: September 8 to 10; 11 am to 7 pm
Where: State Gallery of Art, Madhapur
Registrations: https://hyderabadartfestival.com/
Ganesh idol making photo walk
Telangana Photographic Society and Photowalkers Hyderabad are jointly organising the walk curated by well-known photographer Naveen Kumar Janga.
When: September 10, 8 am onwards
Where: Meet at Sri Jali Hanuman Mandir, Dhoolpet
Registrations: Visit https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw1YkCbp90A/
White luxury flea
A display of fashion, music, entertainment, food, kids’ zone and luxury cars all under one roof, the event boasts 120 fashion and food partners along with a live band and fashion show.
When: September 9, 11 am onwards
Where: HITEX Exhibition Centre, Kothaguda
Registrations: Available at Book My Show
Photo walk for a cause
Join this crowdfunding campaign for a cause supporting the community “cameras for girls” and help them overcome gender inequality and poverty, one camera at a time. The photo walk theme centres on capturing humanity in various settings, both indoors and outdoors.
When: September 9, 7 am onwards
Where: Meeting point at Charminar
Registrations: Contact Ramesh at 9502503245