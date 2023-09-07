Hyderabad Weekend Guide: Mark your calendars for exciting events

Hyderabadis have an enchanting experience at these carefully curated events happening in the city this weekend:

Hyderabad: From mouthwatering food fests and mesmerising poetry sessions, to live art showcases and photo walks… have an enchanting experience at these carefully curated events happening in the city this weekend:

Raw Weekend Flea

Indulge in a food extravaganza boasting 60 diverse food stalls, family-friendly activities, a surprise flash mob, movie screenings with a bar, and a captivating performance by Hyderabad’s beloved band Capricio.

When: September 9, 11 pm onwards

Where: N Convention, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Poetry Circle

Dive into a world of symphony of words, music and emotions at the enchanting evening at the Poetry Circle!

When: September 10, 6 pm onwards

Where: The NRB Den, Secunderabad

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Hyderabad Art Festival

Join the art festival to witness live art demonstrations by senior artists including Ramesh Andhukar, Bijay Biswal, Praful Sawant, Sadashiv Sawant and others. The event also offers art workshops where art enthusiasts from the city can meet under one roof.

When: September 8 to 10; 11 am to 7 pm

Where: State Gallery of Art, Madhapur

Registrations: https://hyderabadartfestival.com/

Ganesh idol making photo walk

Telangana Photographic Society and Photowalkers Hyderabad are jointly organising the walk curated by well-known photographer Naveen Kumar Janga.

When: September 10, 8 am onwards

Where: Meet at Sri Jali Hanuman Mandir, Dhoolpet

Registrations: Visit https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw1YkCbp90A/

White luxury flea

A display of fashion, music, entertainment, food, kids’ zone and luxury cars all under one roof, the event boasts 120 fashion and food partners along with a live band and fashion show.

When: September 9, 11 am onwards

Where: HITEX Exhibition Centre, Kothaguda

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Photo walk for a cause

Join this crowdfunding campaign for a cause supporting the community “cameras for girls” and help them overcome gender inequality and poverty, one camera at a time. The photo walk theme centres on capturing humanity in various settings, both indoors and outdoors.

When: September 9, 7 am onwards

Where: Meeting point at Charminar

Registrations: Contact Ramesh at 9502503245