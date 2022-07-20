Hyderabad: Woman alleges adulteration at fuel station

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:06 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman has approached the Kachiguda police alleging that the management of a fuel station was dispensing adulterated petrol to customers.

The woman, identified as Jyothi, a local resident, alleged that she had got her vehicle refueled and to her shock, noticed that the management was mixing kerosene in petrol and dispensing to customers.

She further alleged that workers at the fuel station had clicked her pictures when she questioned them about the adulteration. The police have informed Civil Supplies officials and are initiating a probe.