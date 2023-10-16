Hyderabad woman drowns at Vodarevu beach in AP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Representational image.

Chirala: Tragedy struck a family from Nampally in Hyderabad holidaying at the Vodarevu beach here on Sunday.

The family of four was enjoying splashing in the waters on the seashore when a wave suddenly dragged Samia, 24, inside.

The fishermen nearby and fellow tourists managed to rescue her from washing away and she was rushed to the Chirala area hospital in an unconscious state. But doctors declared she was already dead.

Police registered a case and are investigating.

