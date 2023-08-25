Hyderabad: Woman rescued from ending life

The 29 year-old woman from Chintal in Jeedimetla, was reportedly upset over family problems and decided to end her life.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: A woman, who allegedly attempted to die by suicide at the Durgam Cheruvu in Madhapur, was rescued by police on Friday.

The 29 year-old woman from Chintal in Jeedimetla, was reportedly upset over family problems and decided to end her life. She came to the lake around afternoon and tried to end her life by jumping into it.

Her family members learned that she was on the way to the lake and informed the Madhapur police, following which, the IT Corridor patrolling vehicle staff who were on duty at the police outpost in the area, rushed to the spot.

“They reached her within a few minutes of being alerted and saw her walking towards the lake. They ran towards her and pulled her aside,” police said, adding that she was counseled and handed over to her family members.