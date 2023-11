Hyderabad women suffer 7-wicket loss against Tamil Nadu in BCCI Women’s U-19 T20 match

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: Despite a fighting half-century by Kavya, Hyderabad women suffered a seven-wicket loss against Tamil Nadu in the BCCI Women’s Under-19 T20 match in Ranchi on Thursday.

Batting first, Hyderabad girls managed 117/4 in 20 overs. Later, Tamil Nadu rode on an unbeaten 74-run knock from G Kamalini to reach the target in just 11 overs.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 117/4 in 20 overs (Kavya 52) lost to Tamil Nadu 118/3 in 11 overs (G Kamalini 74no).

In Hyderabad: Madhya Pradesh 218/1 in 20 overs (Aayushi Shukla 96, Muskan Biswas 65no) bt Mizoram 14 in 17 overs (Sanskriti Gupta 4/3); Gujarat 92 in 19.2 overs (Sanchita S Changlani 40) lost to Odisha 96/7 in 19.5 overs; Assam 83/8 in 20 overs lost to Rajasthan 85/3 in 15.4 overs (Nandini Paliwal 32).