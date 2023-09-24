Hyderabad: World Rivers Day celebrated with a walk around Musi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:36 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Hyderabad: Walking around the Musi river on Sunday morning, a bunch of young and old eco-enthusiasts celebrated World Rivers Day. Creating awareness about the value of these water bodies, Forum for Better Hyderabad (FBH) has put together this visit where participants also crossed through the recently constructed Manchirevula Bridge at Narsingi.

Organised in association with Deccan Heritage Academy Trust and JBR Architecture College, a photo exhibition that showed the various phases of Musi captured the attention of onlookers.

Prof. Er. Veda Kumar Manikonda, a noted water warrior and the force behind this event appraised the gathering on the history of both Esa and Musi rivers, which confluence at Babughat and further traverse towards Vadepally, Krishna River.

Elaborating on the construction of the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar lake reservoirs, he spoke about the Telangana Government‘s initiative to keep the Musi River clean of sewage by establishing STPs and garbage disposal units.

“The onus of keeping the river clean doesn’t just rest on the Government alone but the civil society and organisations also need to engage with the objective equally,” he added. Counselor Nagapurna who attended the event assured her contribution to the upkeep of the Musi River.

The group further resolved to conduct the cultural program ‘Sham-e-Musi’ on the banks of the river on a full moon day every month.

