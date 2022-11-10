Hyderabad: Y-Axis holds seminar on study abroad at CMRTC

Hyderabad: Y-Axis as part of its themed study abroad seminars in association with ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ conducted a session on ‘Turning Point, Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers’ at CMR Technical Campus (CMRTC), Medchal, on Thursday.

Addressing the students, Faizul Hassan, Assistant Vice President, Y-Axis coaching, encouraged them to become future Global Indians and explained how the first step towards that begins with studying abroad. Choosing right courses that aligns with their passion and career goals can lead to good jobs and rewarding professional careers, he said.

He advised students on the importance of starting early in the process to gain advantage in selection for admissions, scholarships and visas and also how good interpersonal and functional skills can help them in not only good full-time job opportunities post studies but can go a long way in their careers.

Faizul Hassan elaborated on how Y-Axis and its team of experts can partake in their quest for becoming Global Indians and make the entire study abroad process a seamless and unparalleled experience.

AbhinavReddy ,Vice Chairman and CEO of the college, advised students not be succumb to partial information and misinformation available through non-credible sources and seek expert guidance on studying abroad for making right career choices.

Director Dr.Raji Reddy, Dean TPO, Dr.Srujan Reddy, Career Guidance Director, Dr. Srinivas and Dr.Shankar Naik were present.