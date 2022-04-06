Hyderabad: Youngster held for raping minor

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police on Wednesday arrested a youngster on charges of raping a minor girl.

Police said K.Ramesh Kumar (22), an electrician from Yousufguda, lured the teenage girl and took her to his house, where he overpowered and raped her on March 21. He threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anyone due to which the girl remained silent.

Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, the Jubilee Hills police booked a case on March 24 and arrested Ramesh. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

