Hyderabad youngster thrashed to death over love affair with minor

The 18-year-old victim Kiran and the 15-year-old girl, who belonged to the same neighbourhood, have been into a relationship for quite some time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A love affair, which was not liked by the girl’s family, resulted in the teenage boy beaten to death allegedly by them Pocharam IT Corridor area on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old victim Kiran and the 15-year-old girl, who belonged to the same neighbourhood, have been into a relationship for quite some time. The girl’s family came to know about this and warned the teen several times.

Also Read Gachibowli, Hitec City rents skyrocket by double digits

They allegedly also threatened of dire consequences if they were seen together again. However, Kiran continued his love affair secretly without the knowledge of the girl’s parents.

On Wednesday, the girl’s parents went out on work and asked their neighbours to keep an eye on the house in their absence. When Kiran came to know that there was no one at home, he went to the girl’s house at night. Seeing him coming, the locals immediately called the girl’s parents and informed them.

According to the police, the girl’s parents rushed to the house and caught him and thrashed indiscriminately. He fell unconscious and later died on the spot due to multiple grievous injuries.

On being alerted by the local residents, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for an autopsy. Later, nine suspects including the girl’s parents were detained and taken to the police station. A case was booked and being investigated.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family members demanded justice and staged protest at the police station on Thursday. The police assured them that the suspects would be severely punished.