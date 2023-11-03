Hyderabad’s ‘Lord of the Drinks’ launches its new menu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: Lord of the Drinks has announced the launch of its new menu, The Banger New Menu, which blends traditional and modern flavours into a harmonious whole.

Every item, from delectable appetisers to lavish main dishes, has been painstakingly prepared to entice the palate, a press release said.

The new menu starters include Smoked Paneer Pate nest, Katafi Nest-Tikka Pate-sherry vinegar pickled onion, Lebanese breaking Baloon (meant to be broken on table), BHEL Puri gir gayi, Schezwan Pepper Fish, Dosa Waffle, while the Asian include Prawns and Lobster Bao, Black Pepper Sumai, and Salmon Wrapped Sea Food In Ponzu Sauce. The mains include Roti-Boti, traditional Katsu Curry, Chicken Cutlet, Golden Curry, Potato And Vegetables.

Inspired by regional culinary trends and the changing seasons, the new menu boasts a tantalizing array of dishes crafted by talented chefs, the press release said adding that each dish showcases the finest ingredients sourced from local farmers and trusted suppliers, ensuring an unrivaled freshness and quality.

Yash Trivedi and Kush Trivedi, Directors of Lord Of the Drinks said, “our establishment has always strived to be a place where innovation and excellence come together, and with our new menu, we’ve taken a leap further.” Chefs Dhruv Nagpal and Shiva said, “every meal is a gourmet work of art meant to transport your taste senses to new and exciting places.”