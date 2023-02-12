IIT-Hyderabad to hold techno-cultural fest from Feb 17

Hyderabad: The student community of IIT Hyderabad is organizing the 14th edition of its annual techno-cultural fest ‘Elan and nVision’ with the theme ‘Secrets of Valenrow – A mystical town awaits’ between February 17 and 19.

The techno-fest, being organized in offline mode for the first time in two-years, will feature interesting academic sessions in the form of workshops and seminars and loads of fun events that will be anchored by DJs, stand-up comedians, and singers.

The ‘Elan and nVision, for which Telangana Today is the media partner, also has a social cause theme ‘Ikshana – Save Animals’ featuring actress Amala Akkineni, who will deliver a talk on the value of animal lives. The CEO of Ramoji Film City, Sesha Kanthamraju will discuss on the topic ‘Creative thinking inside the box.’

Entertainers who are scheduled to participate include Indie rock band Anand Bhaskar Collective, singer Gajendra Verma, stand-up comic Aashish Solanki, musicians DJ Shaan and electronic pop-duo DJ Zephyrtone. The fest also has an online treasure hunt Cryptex and Hip-hop group dance competition, fun quiz, robo-soccer for robotic enthusiasts and a ramp show for modeling aspirants.