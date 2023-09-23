IMD predicts monsoon retreat from Telangana in early October

Dr. A. Sravani, a scientist at IMD-Hyderabad, highlighted that the entire State, including Hyderabad, would continue to witness regular rainfall until the end of September, with a changing weather pattern anticipated as October approaches.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:15 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: The southwest monsoon is expected to commence its retreat from Telangana during the first week of October, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society‘s weather forecast aligns with IMD’s prediction, projecting overcast skies and sporadic, sometimes intense, light rainfall in Hyderabad until the conclusion of September.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast anticipates consistent rainfall patterns in various districts. On Sunday, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Mancherial, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, and Siddipet are expected to receive moderate rainfall. Intense rainfall is expected in certain districts on Monday as well.

According to the IMD’s report titled ‘New normal dates of onset/progress and withdrawal of southwest monsoon over India-2020,’ the typical withdrawal date for the southwest monsoon is usually in the second week of October. In the specific case of Hyderabad, the normal withdrawal date is set for October 14.