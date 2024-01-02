IMD predicts zero cold wave days in Telangana for January

According to the report released by IMD, zero cold wave events are expected in the State throughout January, with minimum temperatures likely to remain notably above normal levels.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:40 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

File Pic

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its Monthly Outlook for Rainfall and Temperature has forecasted a significant deviation from the norm for Telangana this January.

The IMD’s report specifically highlights the anticipation of above-normal rainfall in Telangana for January, with projections extending this pattern through to March. This prediction comes on the heels of a week-long trend where the average minimum temperatures in Hyderabad have consistently remained higher than the seasonal average.

On Tuesday, the city experienced minimum temperatures hovering around 17.4 degrees Celsius, contrasting sharply with the typical 14.9 degrees Celsius expected at this time of year.

Looking ahead, IMD-Hyderabad forecasts a continuation of this trend, with minimum temperatures forecasted to fluctuate between 17 and 18 degrees Celsius for the upcoming five days. Additionally, fog or mist conditions in the morning are anticipated during this period.