In a first, Telangana Govt to grant overseas fellowships to PJTSAU, SKLTSHU students

In an official release, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao said that the fellowships would be extended for a three year term

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 09:11 PM

Hyderabad: For the first time, State government will be granting overseas fellowships from the current academic year to four students – two each from the Prof Jayashankar Agriculture University and Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University enabling them to pursue masters degree in their relevant fields in Auburn university, Montgomery, USA, according to Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao on Thursday.

In an official release issued here, he said that the fellowships would be extended for a three year term. The entire expenditure involved in the overseas education of these students would be borne by State government. Students will be selected for the fellowships from those pursuing their final year of studies in the two universities. He expressed hope that the fellowship grant would help promote the standard of education in the respective streams and thereby help in giving thrust to develop the farm sector.

