“INDIA alliance impacted…,” Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Earlier last week, the INDIA Bloc added two more members to its already 19-member Campaign Committee taking the total to 21. The new entrants were Tiruchi Siva of DMK and Mehboob Beg of PDP.

By ANI Published Date - 06:48 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

File Photo

Bhilwara: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday asserted that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has played an important role in forming the INDIA alliance that has impacted Prime Minister, NDA, BJP and RSS.

“Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress President) played a pivotal role in forming the INDIA alliance. With the formation of an alliance named INDIA, everybody has got affected be it PM Modi, NDA, BJP or RSS,” said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in his address at the Farmers conference at Gulabpura.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is cursing the opposition parties and blaming the opposition parties. Why PM Modi is in pain if the coalition of opposition has been formed? You can understand why this is happening because today a strong alliance (INDIA)has been formed,” he said.

He further said that the Congress governments are being formed in various states after Mallikarjun Kharge became the party President drawing a comparison with the time when Sonia Gandhi was the President of the party and Congress governments were formed in various states.Â He further hailed the Congress president and said that the way Sonia Gandhi became the Congress President after which the Congress government was formed in 15 to 17 states.

“Now that Mallikarjun Kharge has been elected as party president, the beginning has already started to form our government in states. We have won Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and now we will win Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh under his leadership,” Rajasthan CM said.

Politics in Rajasthan has intensified as the legislative assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held later this year In 2018 the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. The Congress led by Ashok Gehlot formed the government with the support of Independents and the BSP.

The first meeting of the joint opposition was held in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. On August 31 and September 1, the third meeting of the INDIA alliance was held in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the Coordination Committee of the INDIA alliance will be held on September 13.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc’s Campaign Committee will hold its first meeting at 5:00 pm on Tuesday here at the Milap Building.

Gurdeep Singh Sappal, INC, Sanjay Jha, JD(U), Anil Desai, SS, Sanjay Yadav, RJD, PC Chako, NCP, Champai Soren, JMM, Kiranmoy Nanda, SP, Sanjay Singh, AAP, Arun Kumar, CPI(M), Binoy Vishwam, CPI, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, NC, Shahid Siddiqui, RLD, NK Premachandran, RSP, G Devarajan, AIFB, Ravi Rai, CPI(ML), Thirumavalan, VCK, KM Kadar Moidin, IUML, Jose K Mani, KC(M) and TMC (to give name later) are also members of the Campaign Committee.

Earlier, the INDIA alliance partners concluded their third meeting in Maharashtra and adopted resolutions to collectively contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections while announcing that seat-sharing arrangements would be finalized as soon as possible through a spirit of give-and-take.