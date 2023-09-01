| India Alliance Will Fight Mitra Parivarvad Says Uddhav After Oppn Conclave In Mumbai

By PTI Published Date - 07:22 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asserted the INDIA bloc will fight and defeat “mitra parivarvad”, an oblique reference to crony capitalism, in the country as the opposition grouping wrapped up its two-day conclave in Mumbai.

Speaking at a press conference organised after the end of the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Thackeray, who hosted the gathering, said the bloc consisting of more than two dozen political outfits is a coalition of patriotic parties ranged against “mitra parivarvad”.

“When elections come there is slogan of ‘sabka saath sabka vikas (togetherness of all, development for all)…but after elections are over it is sabko laath and mitron ka vikas (development of friends by ignoring others). We will not allow this,” said the former Maharashtra CM.

Opposition parties have often accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in crony capitalism, a charge rejected by the ruling outfit which has sought to portray its rivals as corrupt and practising nepotism.

Thackeray maintained the two-day meeting took some important decisions and resolved to set up coordination committees.

“We will fight jumlebaaz (those indulging in rhetoric) and corrupt people. As the INDIA alliance marches ahead, there is fear among our opponents,” he said, apparently targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Shiv Sena (UBT) president said the opposition bloc will fight for creation of an India where there is no place for fear.

He criticised the central government for reducing the price of LPG by just Rs 200 per cylinder, saying since 2014 the rates of cooking gas have increased multiple times.

“What will people cook on LPG when cost of essential commodities has gone up so high?” asked Thackeray.