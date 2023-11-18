India-Australia CWC final: Big screens in 13 major cities in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Cricket Association will set up big screens in 13 major cities in Andhra Pradesh to enable viewers to watch the telecast of the World Cup cricket final between India and Australia

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Cricket Association will set up big screens in 13 major cities in Andhra Pradesh to enable viewers to watch the telecast of the World Cup cricket final between India and Australia to be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Informing this to media persons here on Saturday, ACA secretary SR Gopinath Reddy said that stadium atmosphere would be created at the fan areas for the benefit of cricket fans and the entry is free, while food counters would also be set up.

The big screens will be set up opposite Kalimatha temple at R.K. Beach in Visakhapatnam, Police Training College-Anantapur, Indoor Stadium ground opp. Collectorate in Eluru, Majeti Guravaiah High School ground in Guntur, Arts College Ground-Kadapa, Rangaraya Medical College ground-Kakinada, DSA Stadium-Kurnool, VR High School grounds-Nellore, ZP Mini Stadium-Ongole, MH High School Grounds at Seven Road Junction in Srikakulam, KVS Sports Park-Tirupati, Ice Factory Junction behind Bhashyam School in Vizianagaram and at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.