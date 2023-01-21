India Science Festival: HPS bustles with science enthusiasts from across Telangana

The three-day science festival is part of the Hyderabad Public School’s year-long centenary celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:52 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Students perform at The Indian Science Fest at Hyderabad Public School (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, bustled with science enthusiasts from across the State on Saturday — the second day of the India Science Festival (ISF).

The students got a chance to interact with experts, who hosted workshops and were part of panel discussions. A fireside chat titled, ‘If the future is now, where’s AI taking us?’, turned out to be one of the highlights of the event.

James A Evans from the University of Chicago, who was in conversation with Sayantan Datta of Krea University, interacted with the students regarding artificial intelligence. The talk on Varahima’s Eclipse Proof by Gopu, founder of Varahima Science Forum, explored the history of Indian astronomy and shed light on the study of everything in the universe beyond earth.

The panel discussion about the technology in art and culture had speakers Sarah Hyder Iqbal, consultant at FAST India; Madhushree Kamak, programme manager at Science Gallery; Avinash Kumar, co-founder of Quicksand Studio; and MSR Murthy known as Murthovic.

A slew of other panel discussions and fireside chats included experts from Microsoft, Stanford and other well-known universities.

Meanwhile, the display by the students of the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) was one of the attractions. They showcased a simple prototype, made with limited resources, which highlighted the issues in their environment and attempted to apply science to solve them. ‘Bring Your Own Elements’ display was another head-turner with many visitors bringing their own objects and contributing to the crowd-sourced periodic table of elements.

The three-day science festival is part of the HPS’ year-long centenary celebrations.