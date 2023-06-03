Saturday, Jun 3, 2023
Celebrities offered condolences to the victims’ families who lost their lives in the train derailment.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 03:15 PM, Sat - 3 June 23
Indian celebrities express grief over tragic train accident 

Hyderabad: Several Indian celebrities, including cricketers and actors, have expressed grief over the loss of lives in the horrific train accident at the Balasore district in Odisha. They offered condolences to the victims’ families who lost their lives in the train derailment.

Many politicians such as PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Naveen Patnaik, KT Rama Rao, and others also expressed deep shock and anguish over the incident.

On Saturday morning, Central Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the spot to monitor the rescue operations. He ordered a high-level inquiry and asked the rail safety commissioner to make an independent inquiry.

Here’s how celebrities reacted to the incident:

