Indian celebrities express grief over tragic train accident

Celebrities offered condolences to the victims’ families who lost their lives in the train derailment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:15 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: Several Indian celebrities, including cricketers and actors, have expressed grief over the loss of lives in the horrific train accident at the Balasore district in Odisha. They offered condolences to the victims’ families who lost their lives in the train derailment.

Many politicians such as PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Naveen Patnaik, KT Rama Rao, and others also expressed deep shock and anguish over the incident.

On Saturday morning, Central Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the spot to monitor the rescue operations. He ordered a high-level inquiry and asked the rail safety commissioner to make an independent inquiry.

Here’s how celebrities reacted to the incident:

Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 3, 2023

Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 3, 2023

Devastated by the loss of lives in Odisha. May god give strength to the families of victims. Wishing speedy recovery to those injured. Nation stands with you. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 3, 2023

Aghast at the horrific train collision that killed 233 passengers and left many more wounded My heartfelt condolences & prayers to all the families of the passengers who lost their loved ones and those affected 🙏 What happened to the Anti Collision Devices ? This is indeed a… — KTR (@KTRBRS) June 3, 2023

Aghast at the horrific train collision that killed 233 passengers and left many more wounded My heartfelt condolences & prayers to all the families of the passengers who lost their loved ones and those affected 🙏 What happened to the Anti Collision Devices ? This is indeed a… — KTR (@KTRBRS) June 3, 2023

Extremely disheartening to learn about this very unfortunate accident in Odisha.

I pray for speedy recovery of the injured and offer my sincere condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. https://t.co/zVOr4EqZCD — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 3, 2023

Shocking visuals from Odisha. Praying for those affected by the tragic train accident 🙏 — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) June 3, 2023

Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 3, 2023

Anguished by the tragic news of the accident involving the Coromandel Express, in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge Congress workers & leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 2, 2023

ओड़िशा में हुआ ये दर्दनाक रेल हादसा बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण एवं व्यथित कर देने वाला है। इस दुखद हादसे में जिन्होंने अपनों को खो दिया उन सभी परिवारों के प्रति में मेरी संवेदनाएँ हैं। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने चरणों में स्थान दें एवं उनके परिवारों को इस मुश्किल घड़ी में हिम्मत और… https://t.co/RtfBd3NrTe — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 2, 2023

I’m praying for everyone involved in the horrible accidents in Odisha. Wishing for the families, friends and loved ones to find strength and heal as soon as possible . God bless everyone. 🙏 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 3, 2023

Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 3, 2023

Heartbreaking to see the visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2023

Utterly shocked at the tragic Coromandel express accident in Orissa and the huge loss of lives! My heart goes out to the bereaved families.

I understand there is an urgent demand for blood units to save lives. Appeal to all our fans and good samaritans in the nearby areas to… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 3, 2023

So many lives lost. So many injured 💔

Shocked and heartbroken to hear the news of the tragic accident. — Nani (@NameisNani) June 3, 2023

Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023

Saddened to hear about the disastrous train accident at Balasore in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured. pic.twitter.com/eBbiggPx3p — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) June 3, 2023