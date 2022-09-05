IndianShelf Presents a Stunning Collection of Silver Jewellery for this festive season

The stunning collection has been crafted & designed by skilled craftsmen who have been doing this work for generations.

The significance of silver in Indian culture is well documented. Be it astrology, Ayurveda, daily utility or ornamentation, silver has always been an integral part of Indian households. In recent years, the trend of wearing silver jewellery has picked up, and many women prefer light & elegant silver jewellery pieces for daily use and special occasions. Especially on Dhanteras, many people buy silver ornaments as it is considered auspicious. For this festive season, IndianShelf introduces a stunning range of silver jewellery in different designs & multiple choices.

The stunning collection has been crafted & designed by skilled craftsmen who have been doing this work for generations. Over the years, silver jewellery has gone through many changes from heavy to light. At IndianShelf, one will find silver jewellery with a variety of purity at affordable prices.

One can shop the festive collection of sterling silver jewellery at IndianShelf, including some gorgeous and intricately designed works of art. The collection comprises a wide variety of silver anklets, bracelets, bangles, earrings, especially jhumkas, chains, pendants, rings and toe rings and many more.

Bracelets with beads, pendants with embedded stone, and handmade oxidized silver jhumkis are available. Bangles and bracelets come in several different designs, such as Kada style, beaded gold plated style, and contemporary style as well. Silver earrings are available in various designs, including beaded, multi-coloured, feathery, long chain, twisted, etc.

In short, every piece, whether a pendant or a pair of earrings, has stunning designs, some of which include encrusted jewels, pearls, metallic beads and other cut-uncut stones. This collection will take you to a gallery of your favourite designs, whether you are a fan of today’s trendy jewellery or traditional Indian jewellery.

Choose from a wide range of beautiful design motifs, such as paisleys, pyramids, jhumkis, peacock feathers, lotus petals, faces of animals, leaves and flowers, geometrical shapes, mandalas, serpents, and more.

“We at IndianShelf, have crafted an exclusive range of silver jewellery and handcrafted silver artefacts for the festive season. Silver looks exquisite, goes well with Indian ethnic, and never loses its value. Investing in silver is what most Indians do on Dhanteras. It’s the best time to buy silver jewellery or specially created silver items for you and your dear ones.

Visit us to explore silver jewellery online to liven up the festive season,” says Mr Akshay Gupta, IndianShelf

About IndianShelf

Online store IndianShelf offers an exquisite collection of silver jewellery. It makes sure that every item accurately represents the richness and beauty of traditional Indian arts. Every piece of artwork is stylish, handcrafted, affordable, and eco-friendly. IndianShelf makes an effort to establish a link between buyers and artisans who can work together effectively and can cut down extra costs.