India’s biggest global buffet opens in Hyderabad

Spanning 30,000 square feet and accommodating around 500 guests, this buffet restaurant transcends borders and celebrates the rich tapestry of global cuisine.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 03:25 PM

Hyderabad: Masterpiece, India’s Biggest Global Buffet opened its doors in Hyderabad at Preston Prime Mall, Gachibowli on Saturday.

Spanning 30,000 square feet and accommodating around 500 guests, this buffet restaurant transcends borders and celebrates the rich tapestry of global cuisine.

The restaurant offers a selection of dishes from around the world, from savoury Indian delicacies to international fare, the buffet caters to diverse tastes and preferences.

“I think that food and atmosphere can change people. Every meal narrates a tale by fusing flavours and ingredients from all over the world to produce a symphony of flavour. In a similar vein, our ambience creates the perfect setting for remarkable dining encounters, with every element, from lighting to décor, carefully chosen to heighten the sensory experience,” said Sai Gautam Reddy Director of ONSSD Food & Beverages Private Limited.

The buffet spread showcases an array of 300 dishes, including salads, appetizers, main courses, and desserts, meticulously crafted by a team of skilled chefs. From curries and kebabs to pasta and sushi, they have dishes to delight every palate.